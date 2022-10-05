Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Raised by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 124.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,099 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

