Pendal Group Ltd Buys Shares of 46,646 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 46,646 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Workday by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 335,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,693,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Workday by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Workday by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,576,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $45,368,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.65.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.40.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

