Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 904,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209,314 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 457,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 348,794 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 353,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 346,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter.

SMIN stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

