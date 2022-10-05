Pendal Group Ltd Trims Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,400 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in GSK by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after buying an additional 3,023,634 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after buying an additional 1,611,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

GSK Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GSK opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

