Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 177,636 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 487.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 177,636 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 41,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 97.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PBA. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.