Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,626 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 18,601 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 44.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $240.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.16. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

