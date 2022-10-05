Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 28,788 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,788 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 365,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,576,000 after buying an additional 253,701 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.59 and a 200-day moving average of $206.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

