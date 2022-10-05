Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 4,180 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $45,746,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Embraer by 152.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 148.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 736.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 915,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after buying an additional 806,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth $7,850,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ERJ opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

