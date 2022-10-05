Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 4,683 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,458,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,282,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,238,000 after purchasing an additional 98,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

