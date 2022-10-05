Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.25% of Hooker Furnishings worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,134,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 744.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 92,094 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 27.1% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 67,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 514.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOFT stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.89 million, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

