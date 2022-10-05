Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $484,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $40,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON Trading Up 3.2 %

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.80.

Shares of AON opened at $284.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.