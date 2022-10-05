SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $351.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $493.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.24.

Shares of SIVB opened at $376.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.37 and a 200-day moving average of $444.18. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $328.27 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 349,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

