Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 4.5 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

