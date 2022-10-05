WoodTrust Financial Corp Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

