WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.48.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.7 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

