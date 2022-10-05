1,450 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,863 shares of company stock worth $24,107,585. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $203.31 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.51 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.20 and a 200-day moving average of $307.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

