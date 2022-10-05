iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Raised by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.36.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

