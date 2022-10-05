First Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Burney Co. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4.9% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Trading Up 4.1 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $143.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.62.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

