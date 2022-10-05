Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 4,401 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.8% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.61 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

