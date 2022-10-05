Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 49.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 346,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 114,183 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $561,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 83.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

