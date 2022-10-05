iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,456,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,562,000 after purchasing an additional 65,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,741,000 after purchasing an additional 148,793 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,789,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,077 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,806,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 223,098 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49.

