Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $828,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

EOG opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

