Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,080,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after acquiring an additional 93,996 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,694,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $198,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,710 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 3.4 %

SBUX opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

