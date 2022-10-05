Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $319,198,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

D stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

