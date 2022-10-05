Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.9 %

TSCO stock opened at $197.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.99. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

