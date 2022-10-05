Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $645,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 112,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 3.6 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

