Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

