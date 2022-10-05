Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth $336,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $170,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KN stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

