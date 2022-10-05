Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 8,926 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,843 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of SAN opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

