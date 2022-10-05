Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 140,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Celestica by 108.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Celestica by 30.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Celestica by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 104,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of CLS opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

