Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $619,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

