Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 276 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Bunge by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.43.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

