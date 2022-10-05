BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 2.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter worth $523,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 55.5% in the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

