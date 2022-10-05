BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,484 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

