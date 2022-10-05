Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 846,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.35 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

