BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 592.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

Shares of SYK opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.35 and its 200-day moving average is $224.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

