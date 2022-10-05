BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 470 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Up 2.9 %

PKI opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $116.18 and a one year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

