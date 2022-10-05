BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 567 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.62 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.81.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

