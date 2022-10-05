BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 817.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,862 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.80. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

