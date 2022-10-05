T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,778.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 40,787 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 60,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.81.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $142.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

