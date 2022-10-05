BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning Stock Up 5.6 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

GLW stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

