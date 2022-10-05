BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after buying an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after buying an additional 345,565 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,635,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 320,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $118.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

