BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $954,000 Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

