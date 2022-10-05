FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Issued By B. Riley

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hecla Mining in a report released on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HL. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.94. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 15,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

