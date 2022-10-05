KeyCorp Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Shares of AXTA opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

