Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.98 Per Share

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Philip Morris International in a research note issued on Sunday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.98 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.08. The consensus estimate for Philip Morris International’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PM opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

