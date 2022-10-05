Upstart Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Upstart in a research report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Upstart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Upstart Stock Up 9.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. Upstart has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
