Upstart Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Upstart in a research report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Upstart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. Upstart has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

