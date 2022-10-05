Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $33.55

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.55, but opened at $29.51. Belite Bio shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 356 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BLTE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.31.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

About Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.20% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.