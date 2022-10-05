Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $33.55

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.55, but opened at $29.51. Belite Bio shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 356 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on BLTE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.31.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
