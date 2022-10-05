Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $33.55

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.55, but opened at $29.51. Belite Bio shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 356 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BLTE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Belite Bio Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.31.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.20% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.