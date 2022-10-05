Research Analysts Set Expectations for VICI Properties Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a report issued on Sunday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on VICI. Raymond James upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.7 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE VICI opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.