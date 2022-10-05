FY2022 EPS Estimates for Altria Group, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Altria Group in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.81. The consensus estimate for Altria Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE MO opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

