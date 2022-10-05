FY2022 EPS Estimates for Altria Group, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Altria Group in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.81. The consensus estimate for Altria Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Altria Group Stock Performance
NYSE MO opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
